Couple postpones wedding to search for lost dog

SAN JOSE, Calif. — One California couple has called off their nuptials, at least temporarily, until a missing member of the family is found.

Trendee King and her fiance, James Galley, have plastered their neighborhood with missing dog flyers, hired a pet detective to solve the case and are offering a $3,500 reward for anyone coming forward with their beloved Theo.

Theo is a 1-year-old Brussels Griffon and went missing after he ran out the dog sitter’s door on the day before Valentine’s Day.

King said that the high of having found the perfect wedding dress soon gave way to heartbreak when her fiancee called with the news.

The couple said they’ve been so consumed with the search for Theo that celebrating their wedding has taken a back seat.

“There’s just no way I’m going to plan a wedding right now,” King said. “It’s impossible, it’s a full-time job [searching for Theo]. We go for 12 hours, 14 hours some days.”

Hundreds of false leads have turned up after the couple’s story spread across the internet but King said she isn’t deterred.

Please help this couple find their black and tan Brussels Griffon pooch named Theo 310-663-2652 pic.twitter.com/PGcbT9yyfx — Charlie Isaacs (@charlieisaacs) February 27, 2017

“I won’t give up until he’s home,” King said. “Most of the time they’re close to where they were lost. I just think it’s persistence and getting as many eyes on it as possible. We have faith.”

King added, “People without dogs don’t get it, but people with dogs understand,” she added. “You’d go to the ends of the Earth. There’s nothing that you wouldn’t do because they’re family.”