Accused DUI driver flees from traffic stop, crashes at Lakeside Amusement Park

DENVER — A single vehicle crash at Lakeside Amusement Park late Friday night was the result of an accused DUI driver who fled from a traffic stop, Lakewood police said Saturday.

A part of the amusement park facing Sheridan Boulevard was damaged in the crash.

A press release said a Lakewood officer tried to stop the driver of a black Acura who was driving recklessly at West Colfax Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard around 11:30 p.m. But the driver fled.

The officer did not initiate a chase according to police.

At 11:42 p.m. the vehicle had crashed at Lakeside Amusement Park in the 4600 block of Sheridan Boulevard.

The driver, 33-year-old Rudolph Valentino Garcia, was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The press release said that once Garcia is released from the hospital he will be jailed on charges of felony eluding, DUI, driving as a habitual traffic offender and reckless driving.