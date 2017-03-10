Woman who fatally struck cyclist in Boulder pleads guilty to vehicular homicide

BOULDER, Colo. — A 25-year-old woman who was accused of fatally striking a cyclist in Boulder in June while driving drunk has accepted a plea agreement.

Callie Kuhasz on Thursday pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in the hit-and-run crash that killed 35-year-old Bill Davis, The Boulder Daily Camera reports.

Prosecutors dropped charges of leaving the scene of a crash, driving while under the influence and weaving as part of a plea deal.

Prosecutors will recommend Kuhasz be sentenced to four to 12 years in prison.

On June 25, Davis was riding his bike near Jay Road and 30th Street in Boulder around 5:15 p.m. when the Colorado State Patrol said Kuhasz veered 3 freet into the bicycle lane and crashed into him before fleeing the scene.

Kuhasz has been in the Boulder County Jail since the crash and will be sentenced May 30.