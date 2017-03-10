× Woman claiming relationship with Tebow arrested for trespassing

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Tim Tebow’s short stint with the Broncos left quite an impression on one Arvada woman.

Michelle Marie Thompson, 36, was arrested Feb. 28 and charged with trespassing after she repeatedly hung around the New York Mets spring training complex.

Thompson reportedly loitered for hours, telling officials that she and Tebow were in a relationship.

As reported by USA Today, the woman was arrested after gaining access to First Data Field in Port St. Lucie two days after being warned to stay away from the field.

Thompson was first questioned by New York Mets staff on Feb. 26 in the late afternoon after she was caught hanging around the complex since the early morning, repeatedly asking questions about Tebow.

Tebow was in the area for spring training.

When questioned why she was staying at the complex so long, Thompson said she was there because she is in a relationship with the quarterback turned baseball player.

The officer asked if the relationship was friendly, platonic, romantic or matrimonial, Thompson giggled and said “all of the above.”

After the woman turned over her driver’s license, the officer noticed a small sticker with the words “I (heart) Jesus/Tim Tebow.

Thompson claimed her Colorado address listed wasn’t current because she had moved to Jacksonville to live with Tebow.

The woman was told to leave the property and was urged to leave Port St. Lucie altogether.

Two days later, Thompson showed up again at the field and was arrested for trespassing.

She was then held at the St. Lucie County Jail and held with $750 bail.