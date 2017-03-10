Woman shot outside Federal Heights sports bar

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. — A woman was shot in the parking lot of a sports bar early Friday morning, the Federal Heights Police Department said.

The shooting happened about 1:45 a.m. outside VIP Sports Bar at 8980 Federal Blvd.

The 29-year-old woman was taken to Denver Health Medical Center with serious but nonlife-threatening injuries.

One person of interest was taken into custody, police said. Officers were having trouble getting people to come forward with information about the shooting.

What led to the shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-428-8539.