Woman charged in Wheat Ridge kidnapping

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A mother was charged with second degree kidnapping, violation of a custody order, reckless endangerment and harassment after kidnapping her two children.

Norma Jean Ortiz did not have custody of the 6-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl when she took the children from outside a medical office building on the campus of Lutheran Medical Center.

The report of the kidnapping came into the Wheat Ridge Police Department at approximately 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Mar. 8.

An Amber Alert for the children was issued by the Colorado Bureau of Investigations at 5:41 p.m.

A description of Ortiz’s car and license plate was announced to the public.

With help from the public, the car was located with the two children inside. A driver on I-76 spotted the vehicle and called 911.

The kids were returned unharmed to Jefferson County Social Services.

Ortiz was taken into custody and has been charged with two counts of second-degree kidnapping, four counts of violation of custody order, harassment and two counts of reckless endangerment.

Ortiz is being held at the Jefferson County Jail.