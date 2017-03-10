Wildfire breaks out south of Idaho Springs

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Firefighters responded to a wildland fire on the mountain just across I-70 to the south of Idaho Springs Friday afternoon.

The first calls came to the sheriff’s office dispatch at about 2:15 p.m.

The sheriff’s office did not know the size of the fire. There was plenty of smoke visible.

Airplanes made fire retardant drops. FOX31 viewer Jenny Tornado sent us some video of one of the drops.

Residents told us they heard "popping" sounds and then they saw smoke. Idaho Springs Mayor Michael Hillman said that might of been a problem with an electrical transformer or power line. He stressed that was just an "assumption" and there was no official confirmation yet on what started the fire.

Multiple agencies have responded, including Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Springs Police Department, Clear Creek Fire Authority, Clear Creek County EMS, Central City Fire, Evergreen Fire Rescue, Foothills Fire, and the US Forest Service.