Watch live: Calf of April the giraffe kicks out, ‘waved hello’

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — The keeper team of April the giraffe captured the calf “kicking out” during an examination on Friday morning, park officials said.

The live stream from Animal Adventure Park has been going for more than two weeks with April progressing toward giving birth to the calf.

“April continues to have us all on edge; when will it be — we just don’t know!” officials said on Facebook. “All physical signs show we are ready for ‘launch sequence.’ So, we continue to patiently wait.”

Some calf kicks were felt during the Thursday night examination. Viewers of the live stream have also noticed an increased tail raising, which is from pressure officials said.

What kind of pressure, park officials said they didn’t know.

An exact date and time of when April will be giving birth is still not known.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for the father, Oliver. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth.

Animal Adventure Park began streaming on Feb. 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

Nearly 100,000 people were following the YouTube channel on Tuesday morning.

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April.