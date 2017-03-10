Unconventional wedding cakes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Crazy talented staff. Using the most specialized tools available. Creating cutting edge designs that make an impact. That's what brides get when they hire The Makery Cake Company, and why people come from all over the state to get their cakes from this bakery. They have been voted The Best Of on The Knot and Wedding Wire, and featured on The Food Network, Wedding Wars, and in countless books, magazines and blogs.

Desiree Kelly is the woman behind the highly acclaimed Makery Cake Company, and she joined us in studio to show off some of her amazing work.

Call Desiree and her staff at The Makery Cake Company now to see what they can create for your wedding! Call (720)270-4942. You can also find them online at themakery.com, and you can visit them in person at their store near County Line and Holly.