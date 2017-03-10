Strip club dancers cite unfair working conditions, class action lawsuit filed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Women forced to pay before being allowed to work, not earning an hourly wage and charged fees throughout their shift.

Those are the allegations against a national strip club operator with five clubs right here in the metro.

Dancers at some of Denver’s biggest strip clubs, like diamond cabaret have long been considered independent contractors who’s wages consists solely of tips but this lawsuit is challenging that, and accusing the club owners off exploiting the women they employ.

Every day and night dancers take the stage at PT’s Showclub, PT’s Showclub, PT’s All Nude, La Boheme, The Penthouse Club and Diamond Cabaret.

Civil rights attorney Mari Newman says with each dance, the women are being exploited by the very companies they work for, VGC Holding Corp and Lowrie Management, LLLP.

“Its entire business model is based on preying on vulnerable workers, particularly young woman, many single mothers who are doing the best they can do get by but because of the stigma associated with their work, don’t have the power to speak out,” said Newman.

Instead of getting paid to work, Newman says the dancers pay to work.

Charged a fee before each shift, for each private dance given, for access to the VIP room and for the DJ and bouncers.

“Over the course of a night it can add up to hundreds of dollars,” Newman said.

It’s money, she says, being taken from hard working women just trying to earn a living.

“What the club does is illegally classify these employees as independent contractors. But the law is very clear on this point, they are not independent contractors, they are employees who deserve to be paid a wage and who deserve to be paid overtime, who deserve all of the benefits that employees get,” said Newman.

Newman filed the class action suit Friday.

It covers 20 clubs across 8 states, five of which are in the Denver metro.

She said she expects hundreds of women to join in throughout the course of the lawsuit.

VGC Holding Corp and Lowrie Management, LLLP both declined to comment.