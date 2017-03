Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Snooze: St. Baldricks 2017

Be a Hero for Kids with Cancer! And, Brave a Shave!

We're talking about the Annual St. Baldrick's head shaving events to raise money for childhood cancer research.

This year Snooze in Lone Tree is hosting one of them.

Welcome, Joshua Castro, Head Chef at Snooze, to the show!

https://www.stbaldricks.org/