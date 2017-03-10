2 killed in head-on collision east of Byers; small brush fire contained

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Two people were killed when a semitruck and a pickup truck were involved in a violent head-on collision in Arapahoe County that started a small brush fire on Friday morning, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The semitruck was hauling grain and its front as well as the pickup truck were completely destroyed in the crash at mile marker 113 on U.S. 36 about 13 miles east of Byers.

Firefighters from Bennett and Deer Trail responded to the scene and contained the fire to a few acres.

The Colorado State Patrol said both drivers were killed in the crash, which was first reported about 9 a.m.

U.S. 36 was closed east of Byers as crews investigated and worked to clear the crash.