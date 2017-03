Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The RTD A Line between Union Station and Denver International Airport was delayed for up to 40 minutes Friday morning after a semitrailer crashed into a crossing gate, the Denver Police Department said.

The crash happened about 9:30 a.m. at the crossing at Smith Road and Holly Street. There were no injuries, police said.

Police closed Smith Road at Holly Street as crews worked to repair the crossing gate and to investigate the crash.