Rockies pitcher Chad Bettis to undergo chemotherapy after testicular cancer spreads

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Rockies pitcher Chad Bettis said Friday the testicular cancer he was diagnosed with late last year had spread and he soon will begin a regimen of chemotherapy.

Bettis, 27, had a routine checkup last week when his oncologist thought he saw inflamed lymph nodes.

A biopsy came back that the testicular cancer had unexpectedly spread.

“Although my blood tumor markers remain at normal levels, it’s clear that I need to be aggressive in my fight against this illness,” Bettis said in a statement. “Without being proactive, we wouldn’t have caught this.

“I am committed to beating this cancer. My family and I are grateful for the support of the Major League Baseball Players Association, the Rockies organization and the fans.”

Here is an update on my current health situation. My family and I thank you for your continued thoughts, prayers and support. pic.twitter.com/oIi4CTE0AK — Chad Bettis (@cbettis35) March 10, 2017

The native of Lubbock, Texas, underwent surgery on Nov. 29 after he was diagnosed with testicular cancer.