Quiet night as firefighters work to put out fire near near Coors brewery

GOLDEN, Colo. -- Firefighters worked to put out hot spots and contain a fire that broke out on South Table Mountain on Thursday afternoon.

The fire burned about 100 acres and was dangerously close to the Coors Brewing plant.

Crews monitored flare-ups and worked to put out hot spots overnight. West Metro Fire said it was a "relatively quiet night" with fewer firefighters on the scene.

Firefighters made good progress in the dark on the steep and rocky terrain. By daybreak, the fire appeared to be mostly out, with just a few smoldering areas.

The fire started about 4 p.m. Thursday. South Table Mountain Park was still closed, and 32nd Avenue was closed from McIntyre Street to Castle Rock Road near the Coors Brewery.

High winds caused the fire to spread very quickly Thursday and about 2,000 homes in Golden lost power late Thursday.

One firefighter has suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.