× Molly Brown House Museum looking for volunteers

If you have ever wanted to volunteer at the Molly Brown House Museum, now is the time to follow your dream.

The historic Denver museum is looking for volunteers.

You can lead visitors through the Victorian Home or help prep and serve Victorian style teas.

Training sessions are scheduled for March 13 and March 20, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

If you’re interested in applying for a volunteer position, visit the museum website.

Brown was known far and wide as the ‘Unsinkable Molly Brown’ after the RMS Titanic sunk in 1912.