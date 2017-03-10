Jeffco Deputy hit while responding to injury crash, Highway 93 closed
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A Jefferson County deputy was injured in a crash at Highway 6, Highway 93 and 58th Ave intersection Friday afternoon.
Early reports say the deputy was T-boned by another vehicle while responding to a separate injury crash.
The crash involving the deputy was large enough to close Highway 93 in both directions between US 6 and Washington Street. 5 cars in total were involved.
As of 3 p.m., the deputy was conscious and complaining of rib pain.
The State Patrol is on scene and assisting with the situation. The Jeffco Sheriff reports that the deputy is being transported with injuries and is expected to recover.