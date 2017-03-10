× Jeffco Deputy hit while responding to injury crash, Highway 93 closed

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A Jefferson County deputy was injured in a crash at Highway 6, Highway 93 and 58th Ave intersection Friday afternoon.

Early reports say the deputy was T-boned by another vehicle while responding to a separate injury crash.

The crash involving the deputy was large enough to close Highway 93 in both directions between US 6 and Washington Street. 5 cars in total were involved.

CRASH @jeffcosheriffco deputy hit while responding to an injury crash @CSP_Golden assisting @GoldenCOPS with scene pic.twitter.com/SZrvgsw68c — CSP Golden (@CSP_Golden) March 10, 2017

As of 3 p.m., the deputy was conscious and complaining of rib pain.

CRASH

5 total vehicles involved when suspect vehicle T-bones @jeffcosheriffco responding to injury crash pic.twitter.com/WgZNr2zGP7 — CSP Golden (@CSP_Golden) March 10, 2017

The State Patrol is on scene and assisting with the situation. The Jeffco Sheriff reports that the deputy is being transported with injuries and is expected to recover.