Increased DUI enforcement underway in Colorado

DENVER — Increased DUI enforcement is underway statewide now as we get closer to St. Patrick’s Day. Law enforcement agencies intend to keep everyone safe from impaired drivers.

The Colorado State Patrol along with police departments, sheriff’s offices and the Colorado Department of Transportation will target impaired drivers for the next week-and-a-half. The special enforcement period lasts through March 20.

Denver police have a message and a video for everyone to consume alcohol responsibly and plan ahead for a safe ride home while celebrating St. Patrick’s Day.

Last year, 455 drivers were arrested in Colorado during this same enforcement period.

CDOT encourages people to utilize its “RU Buzzed” app. It allows users to track their blood alcohol content.