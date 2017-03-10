Get Hitched with Touchstone Crystal by Swarovski

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As we continue our week helping you get hitched, no bride would be complete without a little bling! Whether you're looking for a vintage feel, or something more modern and sparkly, Swarovski Crystals are perfect for every bride and their wedding party. We even got to wear some of their pieces today! Brenda Layton with Touchstone Crystal by Swarovski joined us in studio to show off some sparkle.

Brenda would like to give Colorado's Best viewers an exclusive offer- anyone who hosts a Touchstone Crystal Party will receive all the great hostess benefits plus 70% off one item. Call Brenda to book your party now at (719)661-7483, or go to touchstonecrystal.com/brenda.