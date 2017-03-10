Food truck business success means growing pains on 2 fronts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Great news for two Colorado entrepreneurs. Business is great, but the success is causing some growing pains.

James Diaz is known for serving up an amazing menu from his Tru Bar-B-Que mobile dining operation.

People love the brisket, pulled pork sandwich and homemade tortillas.

Rudy Martinez has worked hard with his partners to build his business, Denver Custom Food Trucks.

Both are doing so well, they’re getting ready to expand, and that’s the problem. Diaz needed a bigger truck so he bought a stunning red vehicle from Martinez.

The truck had a problem and broke down. Martinez says he was working as fast as possible to get it fixed, but his success is causing a temporary backlog.

"For whatever reason he decided he needed to contact you guys to get it dealt with faster than what we were doing. It doesn't change the fact that we were going to make it right with the customer regardless.”

In fact, Martinez arranged to have the truck towed and provided James with a trailer right away, explaining that the problem is uncommon.

Diaz says he couldn’t be happier that Martinez made things right, “It’s great. I’m looking forward to a trailer I can pull and tow and not have engine issues.”

He also said that he can’t wait to get back on the road and will continue to do business with Denver Custom Food Trucks, “We need to get back to work it's springtime and Denver needs barbeque!”