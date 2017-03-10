Felony summons issued for Grand Junction teacher accused of child abuse

MESA COUNTY — The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that the investigation into allegations of child abuse at a local school has been completed.

The incident in question occured at Redlands Middle School in the last week of January.

A Felony Summons was issued Friday for 58-year-old Kent Clinkingbeard, a Grand Valley teacher, for one count of Assault in the Third Degree of an At-risk Person, Child Abuse, Second Degree Criminal Tampering, and Harassment.

The Felony Summons orders Clinkingbeard to appear before the court in April. No further information is available at this time.