Democratic State Rep. Joe Salazar announces candidacy for Attorney General

THORNTON — “I will be fearless in standing up to bullies like Donald Trump, who would use their power to restrict our freedoms and undermine our civil rights.”

This is how Democratic State Representative Joe Salazar began his informal announcement for his candidacy for Colorado Attorney General Friday.

Salazar has filed the required paperwork to establish his candidacy and plans a more formal announcement later in the year.

Salazar is in his third term representing House District 31, which includes parts of Thornton and unincorporated Adams County. He serves as Vice Chair of the House Judiciary Committee.

Before taking office, Salazar worked as a civil rights and criminal investigator for the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA).

As an attorney in private practice, he has specialized in civil rights and constitutional law.

After rumors he might run for Governor, Joe Salazar officially seeking AG job in 2018. #kdvr #kwgn pic.twitter.com/OqVDbX2rwB — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) March 10, 2017

In the Colorado State House, Salazar has worked to make government more accountable and transparent to the people.

He also passed legislation making it easier for citizens to obtain public records and sponsoring a bill affirming the public’s right to record police activity, part of an effort to rebuild trust between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve.

“Throughout my career, I have worked to hold government accountable to the people of Colorado,” said Salazar. “As Colorado Attorney General, I will continue to do just that. I will never be beholden to big business or special interests, and I will be fearless in standing up to bullies like Donald Trump, who would use their power to restrict our freedoms and undermine our civil rights.”

Consider this as the GOP response to Joe Salazar announcing AG candidacy –> #copolitics https://t.co/ArP8ff0Uhq — John Frank (@ByJohnFrank) March 10, 2017

Salazar is a native Coloradan whose Spanish and indigenous roots in Colorado and New Mexico go back hundreds of years. His family has ranched and farmed in Colorado’s San Luis Valley and northern New Mexico for generations.

Salazar attended Colorado public schools before graduating from the University of Colorado, Boulder and the University of Denver School of Law. He lives in Thornton, where he was raised, with his wife and two daughters.