Cyber security competition has serious undertones

DENVER -- Cyberspace, it's the new battlefield.

And with all the devices we have, we are all vulnerable. "If you are on the internet, if you have a cell phone, if you have a laptop, if you have a tablet, if you have hooked up your thermostat to the internet, there are vulnerabilities out there," warned Lt. Colonel Brad Rhodes of the Colorado Army National Guard.

The only way to combat cyber threats is to train cyber soldiers.

That's where the Rocky Mountain Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition comes in. It's a real world scenario where the teams have assets they have to defend. "We have teams from Utah, Colorado and from Nebraska and they all are competing as cyber defense teams."

Ten teams from ten colleges, 80 students total, will have two days to compete for points, and the right to compete in the upcoming national trials.

"It's definitely challenging. The thing I love about CCDC is I feel it takes everything you have learned in an IT program, or even like any kind of computing program and it says, OK, apply everything you've learned," said Sarah Cunha from Brigham Young University.

Besides being a competition, it's a recruiting ground for the over one million current vacancies that will need to be filled to face the enemy on the cyber battleground.