Crockpot Meatloaf & Potatoes

Lori Dostaler the founder of Castle Crock on Facebook shows us how to make meatloaf and potatoes in a crock pot.
SOUPERIOR MEATLOAF
- Recipe serves: 8
- Prep Time 10 min
- Cook Time 60 min
Ingredients
- 1 envelope Lipton® Recipe Secrets® Onion Soup Mix
- 2 lbs. ground beef
- 3/4 cup plain dry bread crumbs*
- 2 eggs
- 3/4 cup water
- 1/3 cup ketchup
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350°. Combine all ingredients in large bowl.
- Shape into loaf in 13 x 9-inch baking or roasting pan.
- Bake uncovered 1 hour or until done. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.
*Substitution for dry bread crumbs: Use 1-1/2 cups fresh bread crumbs or 5 slices fresh bread, cubed.
SLOW COOKER METHOD: In slow cooker, arrange meat loaf. Cook covered on LOW 6 to 8 hours or HIGH 4 hours. (HELPFUL HINT...Place meat loaf on a piece of cheesecloth, then on a rack to help hold meat loaf together while lifting in and out of slow cooker.)
Also terrific with Lipton® Recipe Secrets® Beefy Onion Soup Mix, Lipton® Recipe Secrets® Onion Mushroom Soup Mix, Lipton® Recipe Secrets® Savory Herb with Garlic Soup Mix.
Here is what you need:
– Russet potatoes (or as many as you would like to serve) I did 6
– aluminum foil
– optional butter
1. First, wash potatoes. Pierce each potato a couple times with a fork.
2. Wrap each in a piece of foil (Optional: if using butter, place about 1/2 TB butter in foil packed)
3. Place in crockpot and cook of LOW for 7-8 hours. (If you have smaller potatoes, aim for the 7 hours, super large potatoes, 8 hours. You can also do HIGH setting for 4.5-5 hours)
After potatoes are done, have fun topping your Crockpot Baked Potatoes with some cheese, bacon and our favorite….broccoli!