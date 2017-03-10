Watch live: ‘Everyday’

Crockpot Meatloaf & Potatoes

Posted 10:04 am, March 10, 2017, by

Lori Dostaler the founder of Castle Crock on Facebook shows us how to make meatloaf and potatoes in a crock pot.

SOUPERIOR MEATLOAF

  • Recipe serves: 8
  • Prep Time 10 min
  • Cook Time 60 min

Ingredients

  • 1 envelope Lipton® Recipe Secrets® Onion Soup Mix
  • 2 lbs. ground beef
  • 3/4 cup plain dry bread crumbs*
  • 2 eggs
  • 3/4 cup water
  • 1/3 cup ketchup

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350°. Combine all ingredients in large bowl.
  2. Shape into loaf in 13 x 9-inch baking or roasting pan.
  3. Bake uncovered 1 hour or until done. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

*Substitution for dry bread crumbs: Use 1-1/2 cups fresh bread crumbs or 5 slices fresh bread, cubed.

SLOW COOKER METHOD: In slow cooker, arrange meat loaf. Cook covered on LOW 6 to 8 hours or HIGH 4 hours. (HELPFUL HINT...Place meat loaf on a piece of cheesecloth, then on a rack to help hold meat loaf together while lifting in and out of slow cooker.)

Also terrific with Lipton® Recipe Secrets® Beefy Onion Soup Mix, Lipton® Recipe Secrets® Onion Mushroom Soup Mix, Lipton® Recipe Secrets® Savory Herb with Garlic Soup Mix.

For the Potatoes:

Here is what you need:

– Russet potatoes (or as many as you would like to serve) I did 6

– aluminum foil

– optional butter

1. First, wash potatoes. Pierce each potato a couple times with a fork.

2. Wrap each in a piece of foil (Optional: if using butter, place about 1/2 TB butter in foil packed)

3. Place in crockpot and cook of LOW for 7-8 hours. (If you have smaller potatoes, aim for the 7 hours, super large potatoes, 8 hours. You can also do HIGH setting for 4.5-5 hours)

After potatoes are done, have fun topping your Crockpot Baked Potatoes with some cheese, bacon and our favorite….broccoli!