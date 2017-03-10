Crockpot Meatloaf & Potatoes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lori Dostaler the founder of Castle Crock on Facebook shows us how to make meatloaf and potatoes in a crock pot.

Recipe serves: 8

8 Prep Time 10 min

10 min Cook Time 60 min

Ingredients 1 envelope Lipton® Recipe Secrets® Onion Soup Mix

2 lbs. ground beef

3/4 cup plain dry bread crumbs*

2 eggs

3/4 cup water

1/3 cup ketchup

Directions Preheat oven to 350°. Combine all ingredients in large bowl. Shape into loaf in 13 x 9-inch baking or roasting pan. Bake uncovered 1 hour or until done. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

*Substitution for dry bread crumbs: Use 1-1/2 cups fresh bread crumbs or 5 slices fresh bread, cubed.

SLOW COOKER METHOD: In slow cooker, arrange meat loaf. Cook covered on LOW 6 to 8 hours or HIGH 4 hours. (HELPFUL HINT...Place meat loaf on a piece of cheesecloth, then on a rack to help hold meat loaf together while lifting in and out of slow cooker.)

Also terrific with Lipton® Recipe Secrets® Beefy Onion Soup Mix, Lipton® Recipe Secrets® Onion Mushroom Soup Mix, Lipton® Recipe Secrets® Savory Herb with Garlic Soup Mix.

For the Potatoes:

Here is what you need:

– Russet potatoes (or as many as you would like to serve) I did 6

– aluminum foil

– optional butter

1. First, wash potatoes. Pierce each potato a couple times with a fork.

2. Wrap each in a piece of foil (Optional: if using butter, place about 1/2 TB butter in foil packed)

3. Place in crockpot and cook of LOW for 7-8 hours. (If you have smaller potatoes, aim for the 7 hours, super large potatoes, 8 hours. You can also do HIGH setting for 4.5-5 hours)

After potatoes are done, have fun topping your Crockpot Baked Potatoes with some cheese, bacon and our favorite….broccoli!