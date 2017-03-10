Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Running the Colfax Marathon has become a tradition for many groups here in Colorado. For the third year in a row, Colorado Youth For A Change, Futures Academy is training students to run the 5K version. Colorado Youth For A Change helps students that are 17-21 who don't have enough credits to receive their high school diploma, but are interested in pursuing additional education. This program helps them not only get their high school diploma, but allows them to earn college credits, an Associates Degree, technical certifications, a GED, or all three!

Students from the Colorado Youth For a Change are running their 5K on Saturday, May 20th as part of the Colfax Marathon. They would love to get more runners to join their team. If you are interested, call (303)292-2779, or go to youthforachange.org and pick Colorado Youth For A Change as your charity partner.