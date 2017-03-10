City gears up for annual St. Patrick’s Day parade

DENVER — An estimated 500,000 people will line the streets of downtown Denver on Saturday to watch the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Spectators typically come well prepared, with seats on the curb filling up at 7:30 a.m., two hours before the parade even starts.

Last year, the Denver St Patrick’s Day Parade Committee said close to 225 floats and entries were featured, along with performances from bagpipers and step-dancers.

The parade kicks off Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at Wynkoop and 19th.

According to organizers with the parade, the best place for families is at the end of the parade on Blake Street from 23rd to 27th avenues.

At that location, attendees typically arrive as early as 6 a.m. to stake out the best spot.

Another annual tradition aims to keep revelers safe.

Law enforcement agencies across the state are stepping up patrols for a full week.

It’s part of a campaign called “The Heat is on” which runs through the year and calls for increased patrols especially on national holidays and at large public events.