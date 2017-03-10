Charges dropped against man in RTD bus driver attack

DENVER — One of the suspects arrested in connection in an attack on an RTD bus driver last month has had the charges against him dismissed, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

Eduardo Rodriguez, 27, was charged with two counts of endangering public transportation and one count of second-degree assault in connection with the Feb. 23 assault of the bus driver at South Federal Boulevard and West Mississippi Avenue.

The district attorney’s office said Deanne Sandoval, 45, and Destiny Sandoval, 25, allegedly refused to pay the fare when they boarded the bus.

The bus driver asked the women to exit the bus, but they refused. The women then began assaulting the driver when Rodriguez was said to have joined in.

The bus driver hit his head so hard against the windshield that it broke the glass, the district attorney’s office said.

“Prosecutors have an ethical duty to dismiss charges if they determine there is no longer sufficient evidence to prove a case beyond reasonable doubt,” the district attorney’s office said.

The Sandovals remain charged with three counts of endangering public transportation, one count of bias motivated crime and one count of second-degree assault.