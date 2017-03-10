Beer & Popcorn Pairing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Denver Beer Company has teamed up with our friends from City Pop to bring you this insanely delicious pairing of beer and popcorn.

They selected 5 of City Pop’s 70 amazing flavors and paired them with 5 of our favorite spring brews for a pairing that will pop your kernel!

Details:

Saturday, March 18th

11am-11pm

at our Platte St Taproom

Tickets: $20 and include:

5 – 1/2cup servings of popcorn

5 – 4oz pours of their paired brew

Grab your tickets now people and get your taste buds ready for this insane mashup of flavor!