Beer & Popcorn Pairing

Denver Beer Company has teamed up with our friends from City Pop to bring you this insanely delicious pairing of beer and popcorn.
They selected 5 of City Pop’s 70 amazing flavors and paired them with 5 of our favorite spring brews for a pairing that will pop your kernel!
Details:
Saturday, March 18th
11am-11pm
at our Platte St Taproom
Tickets: $20 and include:
5 – 1/2cup servings of popcorn
5 – 4oz pours of their paired brew
Grab your tickets now people and get your taste buds ready for this insane mashup of flavor!