Anti-fracking supporters launch effort to recall Broomfield councilman

BROOMFIELD, Colo. -- Broomfield has been center stage of late in the fight between the oil and gas industry and residents who want fracking stopped in the county.
In late February, council voted to indefinitely postpone a measure that would have enacted another moratorium in Broomfield.
But for one of the council members there may be a consequence.
An effort to recall councilman Greg Stokes has launched. Stokes represents the community around the Anthem subdivision.
"We would like Greg out -- we have started a website RecallStokes.com because he doesn't care about the constituents," Nina Taylor, a supporter of the effort said.
Taylor says even though Stokes is term-limited and can't run in November, the issues surround fracking are urgent.
"This needs to stop," Taylor said.
Organizers will need 1,150 signatures by 5 p.m. on May 2 in order for a special election to be held. The election would take place in the summer.
Stokes declined an interview with FOX31 political reporter Joe St. George but did email St. George this statement:
"My preference is not to have the proposed oil and gas operations in the middle of our community, but there is a need to address the situation directly, which is what I have been doing. It appears those behind the petition have a specific required method of showing that preference that is different from mine.
I'm sure you know that recall petitions require only three voters and there are NO rules for what can be written on the petition. I've never had any interaction (email or conversations) with any of the people on the petition that I can recall.
If it actually becomes a recall vote, then perhaps I'll have a "side." However, any one person is not important enough to NEED to be on council so I'll just do my work and keep my head down. It's unfortunate that people will see this coverage rather than seeing the efforts I've put in to serve my community for the last 7+ years. (12 if you include Planning Commission)."