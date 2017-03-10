Anti-fracking supporters launch effort to recall Broomfield councilman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOMFIELD, Colo. -- Broomfield has been center stage of late in the fight between the oil and gas industry and residents who want fracking stopped in the county.

In late February, council voted to indefinitely postpone a measure that would have enacted another moratorium in Broomfield.

But for one of the council members there may be a consequence.

An effort to recall councilman Greg Stokes has launched. Stokes represents the community around the Anthem subdivision.

"We would like Greg out -- we have started a website RecallStokes.com because he doesn't care about the constituents," Nina Taylor, a supporter of the effort said.

Taylor says even though Stokes is term-limited and can't run in November, the issues surround fracking are urgent.

"This needs to stop," Taylor said.

Organizers will need 1,150 signatures by 5 p.m. on May 2 in order for a special election to be held. The election would take place in the summer.

Stokes declined an interview with FOX31 political reporter Joe St. George but did email St. George this statement: