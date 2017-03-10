34-year-old DUI suspect dies while being booked into Pueblo jail

PUEBLO, Colo. — A 34-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence died while he was being booked into jail, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office said.

Paulino Cornejo of Colorado Springs was arrested Wednesday night by a Colorado State Patrol trooper and was taken to the Pueblo County sheriff’s judicial intake in the Dennis Maes Judicial Building.

Cornejo had finished going through the booking process and was about to be taken to jail on Thursday morning when he “suffered a medical emergency,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Life-saving measures were performed, but Cornejo was pronounced dead. The sheriff’s office said all polices and procedures were followed.

Cornejo was described as being cooperative throughout the process, the sheriff’s office said. An autopsy is pending.