3 people injured in Bailey house explosion

BAILEY, Colo. — Three people were severely injured in a house explosion in Bailey in the mountains southwest of Denver late Friday night.

Gene Stanley, Park County Emergency Management director said it happened in the Burland subdivision of Bailey.

The three people with severe burn injuries arrived at the Loaf ‘N Jug store at Highway 285 and County Road 43 according to an employee at a business.

The employee did not know how they arrived there, but they were found in the parking lot.

Medical helicopters were dispatched to transport the victims to Swedish Medical Center in Englewood according to reports.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as we get more information.