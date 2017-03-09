Watch live: April the giraffe will give birth ‘in due time’

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — April the giraffe continues to progress toward giving birth to a fourth calf, park officials said Thursday.

The live stream from Animal Adventure Park has been going for more than two weeks with April not close to giving birth to the calf.

“We start the day without a new calf on the ground,” officials said on Facebook. “All in due time and without a rush. She continues to be in great physical and mental condition.”

Strong winds knocked off the popular live stream on Wednesday night before being restored.

The giraffe keeper was able to get their hands on April on Wednesday night and make “contact” with the calf.

“Be patient world — I think we are all being taught a lesson here,” officials said on Facebook.

An exact date and time of when April will be giving birth is still not known.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for the father, Oliver. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth.

Animal Adventure Park began streaming on Feb. 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

Nearly 100,000 people were following the YouTube channel on Tuesday morning.

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April.