Video: Teen armed robbery suspect shot after pointing gun at deputy

KIT CARSON COUNTY, Colo. -- Surveillance video was just released that shows the moment a Kit Carson County sheriff's deputy shot an armed robbery suspect.

The video is from the Seibert Travel Plaza on March 1.

You can see the deputy get out of his vehicle and draw his gun.

Seconds later the suspect emerges from his vehicle and points a gun at the deputy. The deputy fires his weapon and hits the suspect, who drops to the ground.

The suspect, a 16-year-old from Nebraska is expected to make a full recovery from his injury.

The sheriff said he chose to release the video to the public to show the split-second decisions faced by law enforcement officers across the country.