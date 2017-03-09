U2C Organization of the Week: Global Livingston Institute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Each week we highlight a local business/organization of the week that's Unique 2 Colorado. This week, we're focusing on a Denver-based non-profit making a huge difference half-a-world away.

For the last 7 years, the Global Livingston Institute has opened eyes and started conversations both here in Colorado and 8,500+ miles away in Uganda (East Africa).

The organization sends at least 250 people to East Africa each year in an effort to change dialogue around international development.

"What we tell them before they go is, ‘When you go over there, you’re not going to build a school, paint a medical clinic... We want people to go over and build relationships," said Ryan Grundy, the organization's Executive Director.

To learn more about the amazing things blossoming from the non-profit's mission(s), hit 'play' on the video above.