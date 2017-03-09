× Transportation deal puts Republican Senate President on hot seat

DENVER — There was laughter and smiles inside the small office of Democratic House Speaker Crisanta Duran Thursday as she held a briefing with Republican Senate President Kevin Grantham.

Duran seemed to smile more than Grantham and for good reason.

A bipartisan deal has been reached for funding Colorado road and infrastructure projects. It would raise sales taxes 0.62 percent and generate $677 million annually.

It’s being met with hostility by many conservatives.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Chris Holbert has said he will be a “no vote” meanwhile GOP Gubernatorial hopeful George Brauchler tweeted “there has to be a better way.”

@MichaelCLFields It isn't and I'll be a "No" vote. — Chris Holbert (@Chris_Holbert) March 9, 2017

Giant Pothole: #coleg to consider $677m #tax hike on Coloradans for roads. There must be a better way. https://t.co/ZUs2gEEbcd — George Brauchler (@GeorgeBrauchler) March 9, 2017

“Are you prepared for the conservative backlash over this?” FOX31 Political Reporter Joe St. George asked President Grantham. “No,” he quickly replied.

“This is going to be difficult for our side,” Grantham conceded — challenging critics to come up with a better plan.

“It takes courage to do something other than the status quo,” Speaker Duran said.

On the House Republican side, hostility is the strongest.

“This plan is not good for taxpayers,” Rep. Justin Everett (R-Littleton) said. When asked if Republican leaders sold out conservative principals Everett replied “yes.”

Perhaps anger in the house is especially strong because it appears the House GOP was not included in negotiations.

“A $677 million dollar tax increase is not the solution to Colorado’s problems and I will aggressively oppose the passage of this bill,” said Rep. Patrick Neville, House Minority Leader.

“I am very disappointed that House Republican leadership and the House Republican caucus was excluded from the discussions of this bill and expect significant opposition from House Republicans as a result.”

The bill however will now go to respective committees where no doubt drama and potentially amendments will occur. If passed by lawmakers and signed by the Governor voters will still have to approve it in November.