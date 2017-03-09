Tony Romo: ‘We’ll see what happens’

Tony Romo thanked his fans for their support after news broke that the Dallas Cowboys planned to release their longtime quarterback.

The move will allow the Cowboys’ all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns to sign with any team, including the Denver Broncos.

“It’s been a crazy 48 hours here,” Romo said. “Me and my family felt the outpouring of support and love from all of you. It’s been overwhelming. And it doesn’t go unnoticed. So I want to thank you. We have a lot to think about going forward but we’ll see what happens. ‘Til then I’m just going to keep listening to Bob Dylan.”

Thanks for everything cowboy nation. @candiceromo A post shared by Tony Romo (@tony.romo) on Mar 9, 2017 at 12:56pm PST

Romo, who turns 37 in six weeks, played 13 seasons for the Cowboys. But the play of rookie Dak Prescott last season in which Dallas went 13-3 while Romo recovered from a broken back made the decision to release him an easy one.

The Broncos and Houston Texans, who signed former Denver quarterback Brock Osweiler last offseason, are expected to be the primary contenders for Romo, who is 78-49 in his career but never got the Cowboys past the divisional round of the playoffs.

Romo has not played a full 16-game season since 2012.