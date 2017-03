Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thrifty Thursday-Spring Break Staycations

It's Spring break month and that means it's time to start planning some fun!

In today's Thrifty Thursday....we've got the best staycations that are two hours away or less and they don't cost a fortune.

Lifestyle Expert Katy Michael is here to break it all down for us.

https://www.facebook.com/Sharpmommykaty/