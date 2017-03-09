Thief explains what makes easy targets for car break-ins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Thefts from cars continues to be a problem in the Denver metro area.

It isn’t just unlocked cars parked on the street overnight that make it easy for thieves.

Car break-ins are also happening in broad daylight.

And with the warming weather, the number of incidents is expected to dramatically increase.

And if you think hiding valuables under your seat is keeping them safe, you might want to think again

It only takes seconds for a theft to happen.

Last year Denver police responded to more than 6,500 car break-ins. So far this year, there have already been 1,100 calls.

More often than not, police say those thefts could have been prevented.

“People, they get careless. They are too much in a hurry,” David, a self-admitted thief told Denver Police in an interview posted on DPD’s Facebook page.

David says he’s been in and out of prison for 22 years.

“Breaking into cars and stealing. I’ve broken into at least 50-100K,” he said, further explaining how he finds his targets and commits his crimes.

“Right now I just pulled up to a store parking lot. I’m going to act like I’m talking on the phone. I’m just sitting here watching,” he said as he demonstrated what he would do.

So we watched too, in an RTD parking lot, and caught up with a woman on the way to her car.

“I’m smart about the things I keep in my car,” Melissa Hadjih told us.

But how smart is smarter than a thief?

“So before I leave I basically look around to see if I have my laptop, any belongings that mean a lot to me to try to you know, put there under the seat, put them in the trunk,” Hadjih said.

“A thief knows all these things already. If you’re going to try to hide it under the seat. I already read your body language. You’re hiding something under that seat. I don’t know what it is you’re trying to hide but I’m going to break that window regardless because you’re hiding something under there,” said David.

Thieves, David said, are always watching.

“People usually leave their bags like this, there’s probably something in there. Come around and phew. Take it that quick and I’m gone,” said David.

In that RTD lot, we also found plenty of cars with bags, boxes and valuables left in plain sight.

“Especially valuables. I always try to hide them as much as I can but sometimes you know it doesn’t happen,” Hadjih said. It’s that "sometimes" that makes you an easy target for a thief looking for a score.

“There ain’t no safe place to leave your car. Thieves don’t care. They come to kill, steal and destroy and they are going to take it all. No heart,” said David.

Car break-ins also happen at night. Thieves often walk streets and parking lots checking doors.

Open ones make for quick and easy targets. Remember to take valuables inside and always lock your car doors.