The Days You Should Buy Certain Products

DENVER -- A big chunk of most families’ budgets goes toward food. Now a Denver-based mobile shopping app called “Ibotta” has put together a list of the best days to buy certain products.

To use the Ibotta app users scroll through the rebates offered at the store of their choosing.

They unlock the rebate, and scan the bar code. After their purchase, they take a picture of their receipt to send in, and the cash back is sent right to the account of their choice.

Number crunchers at Ibotta have studied millions of receipts and say they’ve identified the best days to buy certain products.

They say for example:

Beer is 9% cheaper on Mondays

Ice Cream is 9% cheaper on Mondays

Wine is 6% cheaper on Tuesdays

Produce is 3% cheaper in Wednesdays

Cleaning products are 3% cheaper on Thursdays

Snacks are 7% cheaper on Fridays

“It does add up,” said Andrew Schrage, a frequent Ibotta user and CEO of Moneycrashers.com. “There’s certain days of the week that products are cheaper,” he said.

Andrew says he saved about $50 last month using Ibotta, and he’s not alone. Ibotta execs say 4,800 users in Denver have earned more than $100.