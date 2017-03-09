Study: 57 percent of marijuana users in Colorado admit driving within 2 hours

DENVER — A new study released by the Colorado Department of Transportation reveals new information about the percentage of people who drive while impaired.

According to the survey, 57 percent of people who said they used marijuana drove within two hours after consumption. On average, those who drove after consuming marijuana did so on 11.7 of 30 days.

The number of people who reported driving after consuming marijuana were significantly higher than the number of people who reported driving after consuming alcohol.

According to the survey, 38 percent of respondents who drank alcoholic beverages said they drove a motor vehicle within two hours of drinking. On average, those who drove after drinking did so on 2.8 of 30 days. The study found 73 percent of respondents would feel comfortable driving after having one or two drinks in a two-hour period.

Additionally, more than one-fifth of Colorado drivers admit to distracted driving. That includes reading a text, email or social post while driving.

“This survey provides us with a good but disturbing snapshot of what is actually happening on Colorado roadways,” said Darrell Lingk, director of the Office of Transportation Safety at CDOT. “It will help us design and implement our traffic safety campaigns to address these dangerous behaviors.”

There were 607 deaths on Colorado roadways last year, a 24 percent increase in the past two years.

The information came from 845 surveys mailed to Colorado residents in November.