Staples to close 70 more stores; RadioShack files for bankruptcy again

NEW YORK — More store closings are coming to Staples.

On Thursday, the office supply store reported a $548 million loss and a 3 percent drop in sales in the fiscal fourth quarter that ended in January.

Those results prompted Staples to say it would close 70 more stores, or 4.5 percent of its 1,600 remaining locations, during the current fiscal year. It closed 48 stores last year and has shuttered about 350 stores over the last five years.

The retailer tried to merge with rival Office Depot, but that deal was blocked by the Federal Trade Commission a year ago.

The store closings were partly responsible for the drop in sales, but the company also suffered a 1 percent sales decline at stores open at least a year.

Traditional brick-and-mortar stores have been under pressure for some time because of greater online competition from online outfits such as Amazon. Hundreds of store closings have been announced so far this year.

On Wednesday evening, RadioShack filed for bankruptcy for the second time in two years, announcing it would close 200 of its 1,500 stores and placing the future of the remaining stores in doubt.

The company says it is "evaluating options" for the rest.

The company first filed for bankruptcy in March 2015, and closed about half the stores it had then.

RadioShack tried to keep the brand going after its first bankruptcy by teaming with wireless provider Sprint.

The co-branded stores had Sprint mini-stores inside. RadioShack cut operating expenses by about a quarter, but it wasn’t enough to turn the business around.

CEO Dene Rogers said weak mobile phone sales and other factors left Chapter 11 bankruptcy as the “best path forward.” Chapter 11 allows a company to restructure and remain in business, but it does not guarantee a company will survive.

Sprint said that it has already reached an agreement with RadioShack to convert several hundred stores into Sprint-owned stores, and that it will be able to provide jobs at other locations for any Sprint employees working at a store that closes. It said that RadioShack’s bankruptcy will not have a material impact on its own financial results.

RadioShack once had more than 5,000 stores in the United States. It bragged that there was a store within five miles of where 90 percent of the population lived or worked.

In addition, Sears Holdings has announced plans to close 150 Sears and Kmart stores, JCPenney said it will close 140 stores and Macy’s announced it is closing 68 stores and cutting 10,000 jobs. The Limited also announced in January it would close its remaining stores.