‘Soldiers’ Angels’ distributing food to veterans in need in Lakewood Friday

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A group that works to help veterans, wounded soldiers, deployed personnel and their families is hosting a mobile food distribution for veterans and their families in Lakewood on Friday.

Soldiers’ Angels is working with Food Bank of the Rockies and Lockheed Martin to help 200 families through the Hunger Relief Program.

The food distribution for low-income, at-risk, and homeless veterans will be held at the Elks Lodge at 1455 Newland Street from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mar. 10.

Soldiers’ Angels is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit that “provides aid and comfort to the men and women of the United States Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, their families, and the growing veteran population,” according to their website.

Their motto is “May no soldier go unloved.”

The organization offers a variety of ways to help support veterans and military personnel, from donating socks to creating care packages to “adopting a hero.”

If you would like to become an “angel” or make a donation to Soldiers’ Angels, please click here.

If you would like to register for assistance, click here.