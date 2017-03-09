Semitruck rolls over onto vehicle on Interstate 70 in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Colo. — A semitruck rolled over onto a vehicle in Georgetown on Interstate 70 on Thursday morning, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The crash happened about 10:45 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the interstate at the chain station.

High winds in the area likely caused the semitruck to roll over onto the vehicle, the Colorado State Patrol.

Four people in the vehicle were able to get out of the vehicle and were being evaluated by paramedics. Their conditions are not known.

Both lanes of the interstate were closed, but traffic was getting by on the right shoulder.

There is no estimate for when the lanes would reopen.