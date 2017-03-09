Scam targets people looking for health insurance plans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A Fox31 Problem Solvers consumer alert warns of scammers out to target those looking for health insurance plans.

Aurora resident Erin Seaton suspects a scammer got her phone number from an insurance quote website she visited.

When she tried to contact the company to stop the calls she was told “we don't have time for you to speak to a manager” before they abruptly hung up.

“They know that millions of us have to go get independent health insurance now so we're targets,” Seaton said.

Sargent Dan Courtenay, head of the Aurora Police Department’s Economic Crimes Unit, told the Problem Solvers the company running the scam goes by the name “Health Enrollment Center."

Courtenay contacted them and discovered a red flag warning right away, “as soon as I said `hi this is Sgt. Courtenay with the Aurora Police Department’ …click… I'm pretty sure it is not a legit company.”

A search on the Colorado Secretary of State's website revealed another red flag.

Courtenay said “they were incorporated in 2014 and that was the only thing they did so they wanted to appear legitimate.”

It turns out the company has been in default since 2016.

Cyber security experts said one way to protect yourself against scams is to do a simple internet search before providing personal information to any website.

It is also important to remember that famous rule of thumb: “If it sounds too good to be true it probably is.”

