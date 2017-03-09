They say that the family that vacations together stays together! Family vacations help people feel connected, but finding destinations and activities that appeal to all ages, without breaking the bank, is also a priority. Expedia's Sarah Gavin Jones joined us live from Seattle with the latest tips on where you should be going and how to get those good deals.
Save on YOUR Next Family Vacation
-
Woman suffers severe injuries in hit-and-run skiing collision at Vail
-
Littleton brothers get surprise trip to Disneyland
-
Refinance Your AUTO Loans – iLendingDIRECT
-
Save money by refinancing your car loan
-
Man’s wife vanished on a cruise; he told no one
-
-
Widow pleads for late husband’s stolen ashes to be returned
-
Car torched in Aurora leaves social worker without wheels
-
Rival high schools unite to help family of student who was hit by vehicle
-
Watch President Donald Trump’s full inauguration address
-
Group works to expand free bus service for Denver high school students
-
-
Colorado kids unite with dad in Iraq through creative Christmas photo
-
President-elect Donald Trump arrives in Washington on eve of inauguration
-
Family still hoping for justice 3 years after grandmother, grandson killed