Watch live: FOX31 News at 11 a.m.

Save on YOUR Next Family Vacation

Posted 11:10 am, March 9, 2017, by , Updated at 11:29AM, March 9, 2017

They say that the family that vacations together stays together! Family vacations help people feel connected, but finding destinations and activities that appeal to all ages, without breaking the bank, is also a priority. Expedia's Sarah Gavin Jones joined us live from Seattle with the latest tips on where you should be going and how to get those good deals.