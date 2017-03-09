Watch live: FOX31 News at 11 a.m.

Save 50% on Adult Lift Tickets at Ski Cooper

Posted 11:10 am, March 9, 2017, by

Paula took a trip to Ski Cooper to show us all the fun they have to offer. Right now we're offering our Colorado's Best viewers an awesome deal at Ski Cooper. Get 50% off adult lift tickets right now on our Colorado's Best Deals website. Hurry- this deal always sells out!