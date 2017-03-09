Pregnant South Carolina woman who impersonated April the giraffe delivers first

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A pregnant South Carolina woman who impersonated April the giraffe in a viral video this week has given birth.

Erin Dietrich wore a giraffe head and shot a nearly eight-minute Facebook Live video on Sunday that featured her mostly standing in her bedroom. The video has been viewed more than 30 million times.

Dietrich was poking fun at Animal Adventure Park in New York after it started a live stream on Feb. 22 showing April the giraffe doing mostly nothing while waiting to give birth to her fourth calf.

April has become a viral hit but has yet to even so much as go into labor more than two weeks after the live stream started.

On Wednesday, Dietrich posted another Facebook Live video of her wearing the giraffe head from inside her hospital room as she prepared to go into labor. The video was viewed more than 2.5 million times.

A few hours later, Dietrich posted a photo of her and her newborn son, Porter. She was wearing the giraffe head, giving a peace sign and holding her son next to a stuffed giraffe toy.

“He is perfect, healthy and just beautiful! … Our hearts are overflowing,” Dietrich wrote.

Meanwhile, April the giraffe continues to stand around along in her pen in New York, seemingly not close to giving birth.