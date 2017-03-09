Pier 1 Imports recalls bistro chairs

Pier 1 Imports is recalling thousands of bistro chair sets in the United States because of a fall hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Pier 1 Imports has received six reports of the chair legs loosening or collapsing, four of them resulted in bruising and abrasions.

The problem stems from the hardware that connects the chair legs to the base.

According to the CSPC, the bolts and/or nuts can loosen, which could cause the user to fall.

The Neely and Dahlia Bistro Chairs are being recalled. The chairs were sold individually and as part of a set. Only the chairs are being recalled.

If you own the chairs, contact Pier 1 Imports for a free repair kit.