There's a new organic skin care line with a life-changing purpose. It's called Skinerals, and the company has pledged to donate a share of every single bottle sold to skin cancer research. But that's not the only reason to like it- Skinerals uses the power of minerals and Earth elements to restore, pamper and protect the skin. The line is entirely vegan, paraben free, cruelty free and gluten free, so it provides relief from many chronic and irritating skin conditions, including eczema and skin allergies. It also claims to reduce stretch marks, smooth fine lines, and give you a natural glow.

We were sent a couple of items:

Sweet Jasper Body Lotion that claims to reduce stretch marks, scarring and cellulite.

Californium Sunless Bronzer is a mousse that gives you a natural tan. It's available in 8 ounce bottles for home use and a travel size for touch-ups on the go.

The Luminous Citrine Facial Cleanser uses activated charcoal, aloe and orange peel oil to neutralize acidity and gently exfoliate. It also contains Vitamins C, B5 and E to promote supple, smooth skin.

You can find all of these products on skinerals.com.