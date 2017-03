Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Denver is the 4th hottest market in the country for homes, making it very competitive. If you've had issues with your offers being accepted, or you don't have money saved up for a down payment, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage can help! Through their Home Partners of America program, you can lease a home with the option to buy for up to 5 years. After the first year, if you decide it isn't the home you want to buy, you can move out. Call them at (303)409-1200.